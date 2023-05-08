Play Brightcove video

Coronation festivities continued today as those celebrating were encouraged to spend the day volunteering. And people across Northern Ireland have been getting involved.

The final day of the Coronation weekend and people were urged to join community projects up and down the country - to lend a hand and make a change .

And for the Friends of Antrim Castle Gardens, today was all about getting a headstart on the summer tourist preparations.

Diane Greenwood said: "We've got volunteers, people that want to see exactly what we do, the different things in the gardens.

"So many people like the Gardens and come here and they want to get involved."

To mark the King's Coronation, thousands of organisations came together today to provide opportunities to help out in the local community.

And with so many different organisations involved there really was something for everyone.

King Charles and Queen Camilla did not appear in public today - other members of the Royal family did though as the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children taking part in efforts to improve a Scouts Hut, in Slough.

The King hopes today will be the drive to get people supporting their local causes that will then become the lasting legacy from the coronation weekend.

