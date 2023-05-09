Play Brightcove video

Aontú has said it is offering a significant opportunity for reform which puts citizens first as the party launched its manifesto for the local council elections in May.

The party has put reform of Stormont, opposition to rates increases, more funding for local government and investigations into public debts in councils as its main commitments.

Launching the manifesto, Party Leader, Peadar Tóibín TD said "our ambition is to grow this part of the country."

"The idea that most of the Stormont parties simple focus is to look at the block grant and see how that can be spent in the future while it is a dwindling amount of money shows the lack of ambition they have for the North of Ireland," he added.

"We want to grow the North of Ireland economically, that is significantly important, radically important.

"The way to do that is devolve taxation powers from London back to the North of Ireland."

