The family of three people killed in a horror crash outside Aughnacloy almost two weeks ago have told campaigners they "support" tonight's event calling for a new A5 dual carriageway.

Brother and sister Dan and Christine McKane, along with their aunt Julia McSorley were killed when the mini bus they were travelling in collided with a lorry on the Tullyvar road.

Niall McKenna told UTV: "The family has been in touch with the group this week."

"It's still very raw and they are suffering greatly but they have voiced their support and are very supportive of tonight's event," he added.

Hundreds turned up for a public meeting in Omagh ahead of a public inquiry next week into the upgrade of the road which stretched from Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone to Newbuildings in County Londonderry.

Hundreds turned up for a public meeting in Omagh ahead of a public inquiry next week Credit: UTV

The 'Enough is Enough' campaign said since the new road was given the green light by Stormont in 2007, a total of 47 lives have been lost.

The cost of the new road is now estimated to be £1.6billion.

Campaigners called on those who are against the upgrade to "reflect and reconsider" before more lives are lost.

The public inquiry is set to resume on Monday 15 May.

