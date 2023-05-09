A top Northern Ireland chef has warned the industry is being "taxed out of existence," following the news that a popular Belfast restaurant is closing.

Michael Deane was speaking after the owners of the Barking Dog on the Malone Road said they had to shut after almost 15 years of trading.

They said it has "become impossible to keep the doors open".

Mr Deane, who owns one of Northern Ireland's three Michelin stared restaurants, tweeted: "No-one is listening or even cares about the future of our industry.

"We are being taxed out of existence! What has happened?"

Also voicing concerns, industry body Hospitality Ulster tweeted: "It’s becoming impossible for restaurants to make a profit.

"Unsustainable increases in food costs and VAT at 20% which is more than double the EU average is becoming a slow death for many!

"You can’t build a successful tourism industry without places for tourists to eat and drink."

Micheal O'Conner, who owns the Barking Dog, said it was with an "incredibly heavy heart" that they had made the decision to permanently close at the end of this week.

"After almost 15 years of trading, it’s just become impossible to keep the doors open," a Facebook post explained.

"With the cost of everything going through the roof, the after effects of the pandemic on the industry, not being able to get enough staff in the building to even open more than four days a week.

"Ultimately it’s been a battle for a number of years now especially that just doesn’t seem to have any other result.

"Unfortunately I know I’m not alone in this, with other friends in the industry having to make the difficult decision to close their businesses recently, as extenuating circumstances can simply make your working life untenable."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.