The coroner presiding over the inquest into Raychel Ferguson’s death has rejected a call to stand down from the proceedings.

The Ferguson family had accused coroner Joe McCrisken of comments that indicated a "bias" against the proceedings.

Their legal team subsequently made a formal application for Mr McCrisken to recuse himself from proceedings, meaning he would step down from the inquest.

On Tuesday, however, Mr McCrisken told the inquest at Bishop Street Courthouse in Londonderry that he would not be standing down.

He told the hearing that he was not biased, nor did he bear any ill will or animus towards the family.

“I intend to conduct this inquest in a fair and independent manner and with the utmost seriousness,” he said.

“I can safely conclude that the application for me to recuse myself must be rejected.”

He then stated that this inquest would be "fair and fearless".

The Ferguson family is considering Mr McCrisken’s ruling. The inquest continues.

