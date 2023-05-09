The funeral of young footballer Kaylee Black has taken place in north Belfast.

The 13-year-old Crusaders youth team goalkeeper died suddenly last week.

A funeral service was held at Seaview Presbyterian Church on the Shore Road on Tuesday morning.

It comes after a minutes' silence was held for Kaylee ahead of Sunday's Irish Cup final.

Crusaders in a tribute said: “Kaylee was goalkeeper and valued member of our U13 SBYL league winning side, who lifted their trophy last week at our first team game at Seaview.

“Our thoughts, and prayers are with her family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone who loved her during this sad time."

