A 31-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after being seriously injured during an assault at a house in Co Antrim.

He was found at a property in Drumawillin Park in Ballycastle shortly before 10am on Tuesday morning.

It's believed the man was injured during an assault at a home in Riverview Park in Armoy at some stage over the weekend.

Police said they have arrested a 27-year-old on suspicion of a number of offences, including grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Police said they would been "keen to speak to anyone who was in the Riverview Park or Drumawillian Park areas over the weekend and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage".

