A Belfast man has been sentenced and disqualified from owning, keeping, or transporting dogs for 10 years in relation to an animal welfare offence.

Thomas Monghan, aged 28, was sentenced at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Tuesday following his conviction for causing unnecessary suffering to 16 puppies in October 2020.

Belfast City Council took the prosecution after the defendant was stopped from transporting the puppies at Belfast Port.

The puppies were seized by the council under veterinary advice, having been found in unsuitable conditions in the boot of a car.

Mr Monghan was handed a sentence of 100 hours community service under section 4 of The Welfare of Animals Act (Northern Ireland) 2011.

He was also ordered to pay legal and veterinary costs totalling £680.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.