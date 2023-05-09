Mountain walker rescued after suffering 'serious' injury from falling boulder in Mournes
A walker has been rescued and taken to hospital after being injured by a falling boulder in the Mournes.
It happened in the Annalong Valley area on Monday morning.
Police contacted Mourne Mountain Rescue Team after reports of an individual needing help after suffering a crush injury.
The Ambulance Service also attended the scene and brough the casualty to hospital for treatement on what was described as a "serious" lower limb injury.
A spokesperson for the mountain rescuers said: "Alongside requesting ambulance support, the team responded to the Annalong Valley where the casualty had suffered a serious lower limb injury as a result of a falling boulder.
"Once reached, the casualty was treated and immobilised before a stretcher evacuation to team vehicle.
"After a short transfer, the casualty was passed to Ambulance Service for further treatment and onward transfer to hospital."
Mourne Mountain Rescue Team said a total of 14 members had responded to the incident and were stood down shortly after 1pm.
