A walker has been rescued and taken to hospital after being injured by a falling boulder in the Mournes.

It happened in the Annalong Valley area on Monday morning.

Police contacted Mourne Mountain Rescue Team after reports of an individual needing help after suffering a crush injury.

The Ambulance Service also attended the scene and brough the casualty to hospital for treatement on what was described as a "serious" lower limb injury.

A spokesperson for the mountain rescuers said: "Alongside requesting ambulance support, the team responded to the Annalong Valley where the casualty had suffered a serious lower limb injury as a result of a falling boulder.

"Once reached, the casualty was treated and immobilised before a stretcher evacuation to team vehicle.

"After a short transfer, the casualty was passed to Ambulance Service for further treatment and onward transfer to hospital."

Mourne Mountain Rescue Team said a total of 14 members had responded to the incident and were stood down shortly after 1pm.

