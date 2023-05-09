The PSNI is urging anyone travelling to and from the North West 200 race circuit to stay safe on the roads.

Northern Ireland's largest motorsport event returns to the north coast this week, running from Tuesday to Saturday.

Earlier this year there was a question mark over the race going ahead over the funding of insurance.

Police say a significant amount of planning has gone into ensure race week is a success and that those participating and attending stay safe.

"With visitors expected from all the over the world, we want to make sure everyone gets here safely, so you can expect to see our officers out on the roads and around the North Coast towns and villages throughout the week, directing traffic and providing assistance to those attending the event," a spokesperson said.

"With increased visitor numbers, there will inevitably be more traffic on the roads, so we are asking everyone to be patient and to respect other road users.

"Those attending must adhere to speed limits and take consideration for the road conditions, particularly with the weather at this time of year being so unpredictable.

"During the scheduled races, please follow the directions of the event marshals and do not put yourself, other spectators or participating riders at risk.

"If you are staying up for the week to make the most of what the beautiful North Coast has to offer, then please socialise safely and respect our local residents.

"Finally, I wish everyone taking part the best of luck and look forward to meeting attendees over the course of this week!"

North West 200 race schedule and road closures

Tuesday 9 May Practice 9.15am – 3.15pm Thursday 11 May Practice 9.15am – 3.15pm Thursday 11 May Evening Racing 5.00pm – 9.00pm Saturday 13 May Race Day 9.15am – 9.00pm

Organisers have the ability, in exceptional circumstances, to move a practice or race day, either one day forward or one day back, giving 24 hours notice. Should extreme weather be forecast, the 2023 contingency days could be: Wednesday 10 May and Friday 12 May 2023. Organisers may also extend the road closing times, as a contingency, on Tuesday 9 from 5pm to 9pm and on Saturday 13 May from 7pm to 9pm.

Those road which the circuit run on include:

Route B185 (Station Road – Cromore Road), from its junction with Portrush Road

Portstewart, Route A2, to its junction with University Park, Coleraine Unclassified No.3522. Route A29, Ring Road Coleraine, from its junction with Cromore Road, Route B185, to its junction with Bushmills Road Roundabout, Route A29.

Route A29 (Atlantic Road – Coleraine Road – Eglinton Street), from its junction with Burn Road, Coleraine, Unclassified No.3526, to its junction with Sandhill Drive, Portrush, Unclassified No.3543.

Route A2 (Portstewart Road – Dhu Varren – Ballyreagh Road – Portrush Road – Portmore Road) from its junction with Coleraine Road, Portrush, Route A29, to its junction with Atlantic Circle, Portstewart, Unclassified No.3534.

Unclassified No.3303 Glenmanus Road, Portrush, from its junction with Glenvale Crescent, Unclassified No.3545, for a distance of 100 metres in a southerly direction.

Route A2 Crocknamack Road, Portrush, from its junction with Eglinton Street, Unclassified No.3543, to its junction with Hopefield Avenue, Unclassified No.3304.

