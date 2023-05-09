An object discovered following a car hijacking and subsequent security alert outside a police station in Omagh has been described as an "elaborate hoax" by police.

It happened on the Derry Road on Saturday 6 May at around 10pm.

Police received reports that a car had been hijacked by three masked men at gunpoint in the Fireagh Road area, just off the Dromore Road in the town.

It's understood the men then placed a suspicious object in the silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf and forced the driver to travel to the Derry Road and abandon the car outside Omagh Police Station.

A number of residents in the local area were moved from their homes while a security alert was undertaken by police.

The object recovered was taken away for further forensic examination and police have now confirmed it to have been an elaborate hoax.

The PSNI said: “Two men aged 56 and 29 years old, who were arrested on Sunday 7 May, have been released following questioning."

