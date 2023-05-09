Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died suddenly in Co Armagh.

Caoimhín Mallon, who was 15, passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly" at Craigavon Area Hospital on Sunday.

In a social media post, St Ronan's College said it was with "deep sadness" that the school community learned of the Year 11 pupil's death.

"We send our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to Caoimhin's family and friends at this sad time," they said.

Meanwhile the youth club YMCA Lurgan described Caoimhín as a "quite, polite and funny" young man, and said they are "deeply saddened" by the news.

A fundraising page set up in memory of Caoimhín Mallon has raised over £2,000 in aid of the charity Asthma + Lung UK.

The funeral of the teenager is to take place on Thursday.

