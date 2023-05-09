'Ballyclare crash'

A man remains in a critical condition in hospital following a collision in Ballyclare.

Police received reports around 4.30pm on Sunday that a car and a motorbike had been in a crash on the Templepatrick Road.

The motorcyclist, aged in his thirties, was taken to hospital.

'Omagh alert'

Two men are still being questioned over a vehicle hijacking and security alert in Omagh.

It's after a man was hijacked at gunpoint by three masked men in the Fireagh Road area on Saturday night and then forced to drive his car with a suspicious object on board to a police station.

The investigation continues.

'Funeral for young footballer'

The funeral of young footballer Kaylee Black will take place later on Tuesday.

The 13-year-old Crusaders youth team goalkeeper died suddenly last week. A minutes' silence was held for her ahead of Sunday's Irish Cup final.

'Coronation festivities'

Coronation festivities continued yesterday, as those celebrating were encouraged to spend the day volunteering.

The day of the 'Big Help Out' was billed as an opportunity to highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities, with people across Northern Ireland getting involved.

'Two-millionth cruise visitor'

Thee two-millionth cruise ship visitor will arrive in Belfast Harbour later.

The Norwegian Dawn will dock this afternoon.

Passengers from more than twenty countries have called at Belfast Port since the first cruise ships docked here in the late 90s.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.