Play Brightcove video

Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) is fielding more candidates than ever before in May's local government election.

Forty-six party candidates are vying for council seats, some in areas the TUV has not contested before.

The party believes in this election voters will give their verdict on The Windsor Framework, which it has rejected.

"The certainty of the TUV message rests in the fact that there will not be a day, despite whatever bullying there might be, despite whatever inducements there might be, there will not be a day when TUV comes to terms with the Union-dismantling Protocol," said party leader Jim Allister.

"And that is what I believe unionists rightly concerned about the dismantling of the union through the Protocol are looking for," he added.

The key the priorities in the TUV manifesto, include the constitution and protecting the union, with the party suggesting the Windsor Framework deal "does not live up to the overselling and spin".

The party's manifesto also prioritises the Cost of Living crisis.

On curbing rates rises, the party proposes that councils seeking a rates hike above a fixed maximum would have to hold a referendum.

The party secured six seats in the 2019 council election, losing seven.

Despite increasing its vote share in last year's assembly election, the TUV only returned its single MLA.

Mr Allister predicts the party's numbers will "significantly increase" in this election.

"There's a vast difference between an Assembly election where quotas are high and there are a limited number of seats," he said.

"And yes the vagaries of PR (proportional representation) did us no favours the last time."

"There's a vast difference between that and getting councillors elected, our votes will translate into multiple council quotas."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.