Ballymena United say manager David Jeffrey has left the club "by mutual consent".

The club made the announcement in a social media post on Tuesday evening.

It followed the Sky Blues' defeat to Crusaders in the final of the Irish Cup on Sunday.

Ballymena United tweeted: "We thank David for his achievements at the Showgrounds during his time here, not least for our League Cup win and European forays, and express our best wishes to him for the future."

David Jeffrey has managed Ballymena United since 2016 and guided them to winning the League Cup in 2017.

Last weekend saw the club fall to a second straight Irish Cup final defeat to Crusaders as they lost 4-0 at Windsor Park.

A further tweet from Ballymena Utd added: "We will make an announcement in the near future about the way forward for the Sky Blues."

