Knock Road in Belfast closed following 'serious' road traffic collision
The Knock Road in Belfast is closed following a serious road traffic collision.
In a statement, police confirmed the road was closed between the junctions with Shandon Park and Knockmount Park.
A diversion is also in place at Kings Road.The public have been asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.
