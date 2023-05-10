Police have said the Knock Road in east Belfast will remain closed 'for a number of hours' following a serious road traffic collision.

The road is currently closed between the junctions with Shandon Park and Knockmount Park.

A diversion is also in place at Kings Road.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: "NIAS dispatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and an Emergency Crew to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital."

Police have asked people to avoid the area and seen an alternative route.

