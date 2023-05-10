Police and other emergency services are attending a crash on the A5 in Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone.

It happened in the Beltany Road area on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said the turn-off to Newtownstewart has been temporarily closed to traffic and diversions are in place for motorists.

It comes after hundreds of people turned up for a public meeting in Omagh on Tuesday evening calling for upgrades to the A5 road.

The family of three people who were killed in a crash near Aughnacloy last month said they support the A5 upgrade campaign.

They told UTV they hope their relatives would be the last to die on the road.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.