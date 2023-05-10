Police investigating reports of assaults on Glider bus staff in east Belfast have charged a 17-year-old girl.

It follows incidents at Glider halts in the Holywood Arches and Templemore Avenue areas on two occasions in January and February.

Police said the girl is charged with three counts of common assault. She is expected to appear before Belfast Youth Court on 2 June.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

