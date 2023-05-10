Forecasters say heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause some disruption to travel in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

A Met Office yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place from 1pm to 8pm across much of the region.

The alert also brings the possibility of damage to buildings and structures due to lightning strikes.

"Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop through this afternoon across much of central and eastern areas of Scotland, parts of central, eastern and southeastern England and southern areas of Northern Ireland, before easing during the evening," forecasters said.

"Where heavy showers develop, 15 mm of rain could fall within an hour and possibly 25 to 30mm in 2 to 3 hours where showers become slow moving, along with lightning and hail."

Motorists are being advised to take care on the roads.

UTV's weather presenter Aisling Creevey said: "One of the trickiest things about heavy downpours is how quickly visibility reduces and how quickly surface water spray can take you off guard from passing cars.

"Always remember to slow down and not to drive into any parts of the road where rainfall has accumulated and you're not sure how deep it is.

"It only takes a very small amount of water for a car to lose surface grip with the road."

It comes as Armagh Observatory reported that the month of April had been warmer than average but slightly duller and wetter.

The report said: "The mean temperature was 9.50 degrees Celsius, approximately 1.6C warmer than the 225-year long-term (1796 to 2020) April average at Armagh (7.92C) and 0.7C warmer than the most recent (1991 to 2020) 30-year average (8.80C).

"This was the warmest April at Armagh for three years, that is, since the very sunny and warm April 2020 (10.2C).

"The highest maximum air temperature or warmest day was an unremarkable 19.4 C on the 29th, the warmest day of the year so far."

