Northern Ireland's biggest agricultural event - the Balmoral Show - gets underway on Wednesday.

The four-day show takes place at Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn and features a mix of livestock displays, cooking demonstrations and live music.

With large crowds expected, police have urged those travelling to the show to leave extra time for their journey.

“As it is every year, the event is an excellent day out for everyone and I want those attending to enjoy a positive experience," said a PSNI spokesperson.

“Please help us to help you by being patient and by driving and parking responsibly, with consideration given to other road users and pedestrians.

“Please follow the guidance of police officers and parking marshals on the ground, along with the direction of signage in place and only park in the designated locations provided.

“Public safety is of paramount importance to us, so please do not ignore parking restrictions."

