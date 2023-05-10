A man has been arrested in relation to the recovery of a fully primed bomb that was recovered from the Ballymagroarty area of Londonderry.

The 52-year-old man was detained under the Terrorism Act in Londonderry on Wednesday.

Police confirmed the arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into the recovery of a bomb recovered from the Ballymagroarty area of the city on 5th June, 2020.

The arrest followed the search of a house in Galliagh, where a number of items were siezed.

The man has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned.

“Today's arrest and search are part of an ongoing investigation into the recovery of a fully primed bomb that was recovered from the Ballymagroarty area of the city on 5th June, 2020.”

