A man has been charged with a number of offences by detectives investigating offences surrounding an un-notified parade in the Creggan area of Londonderry.

The 39-year-old, who was arrested under the Terrorism Act, is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Dissident republicans held a parade on April 10 to mark the anniversary of the Easter Rising.

A police Land Rover was attacked during the procession through the Creggan area, and viable pipe bombs were found in the City Cemetery following the event.

