A man is in critical condition in hospital following a collision in east Belfast.

Police received reports shortly before 2.30pm of a collision between a car and a man on an electric scooter on the Knock Road.

Sergeant Braiden from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Officers attended along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"The man on the scooter was transferred to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.

"We would appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or who may have relevant dash-cam or other footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1149 of 10/05/23.”

The Knock Road was closed for a number of hours but has since fully reopened.

