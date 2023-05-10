A man has been arrested by police investigating an un-notified republican parade in Londonderry.

The 39-year-old was detained in the Newry area on Wednesday under the Terrorism Act.

The parade took place in the Creggan area of Derry on 10 April. Police monitoring the parade were attacked with petrol bombs.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Detectives investigating offences surrounding an un-notified parade in the Creggan area on 10 April have arrested a 39-year-old man in the Newry area.

"The man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.