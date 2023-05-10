Play Brightcove video

'A5 campaign'

The family of three people killed in a crash on the A5 have told campaigners they support the campaign calling for a new dual carriageway.

Hundreds turned up for a public meeting last night, ahead of a public inquiry into the upgrade of the road.

Dan and Christine McKane along with their aunt Julia McSorley were killed near Aughnacloy last month.

'Scam warning'

The PSNI has called on the public to be vigilant of scams.

In the past two months officers have received reports of scams resulting in over £1.2m lost to fraudsters. Victims of scams have been urged to report it to police.

'Alert hoax'

Detectives investigating a vehicle hijacking and security alert in Omagh on Saturday have confirmed the object discovered was an elaborate hoax.

A man was hijacked at gunpoint by a masked gang and then forced to drive his car with a suspicious object on board to a police station on Saturday night.

Two men who were arrested have since been released. The incident caused a major security alert which led to a number of people being evacuated from their homes.

'Balmoral Show returns'

The Balmoral Show gets underway today.

The four-day agricultural event features a mix of livestock displays, cooking demonstrations and live music.

With large crowds expected, police have urged those travelling to the show to leave extra time for their journey.

