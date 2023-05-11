The UK Government's controversial Northern Ireland legacy bill is due to have its final committee sitting in the House of Lords on Thursday.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris says a number of "game-changing" amendments are set to be tabled for the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill.

He says the Government has been "on a journey to improve the bill dramatically".

It follows widespread criticism from political parties at Stormont, the Irish Government and victims's groups in Northern Ireland.

The legislation proposes immunity for people accused of crimes during the Troubles - as long as they co-operate with a new truth recovery body - and will stop future court processes.

Amensty International called for the bill to be scrapped, saying it "cannot be fixed".

On Wednesday in the House of Commons, during Northern Ireland Questions, shadow secretary of state Peter Kyle put to Mr Heaton-Harris that the bill undermines the Good Friday Agreement and pressed for a "total rethink on legacy".

The secretary of state responded by saying the Bill is something he hopes "to talk about a great deal in the coming weeks".

He told MPs: "We have been on a journey to improve the legacy Bill dramatically.

"It has its final committee sitting in the House of Lords tomorrow and we will be tabling a range of quite big game-changing - I would like to think - amendments over the next couple of weeks before report stage."

Mr Heaton-Harris added: "We will also have some other announcements that I am sure he will welcome".

Responding, Grainne Teggart, deputy director for Northern Ireland at Amnesty International UK, said: "This bill cannot be fixed.

"The only action from the Government that would be game changing is to scrap the bill entirely and put victims at the centre of the legacy processes."

