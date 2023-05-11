Former DUP councillor William Walker has been informed he will be sentenced next month for two sexual offences involving 'children'.

Last month the 60-year old pleaded guilty to one charge of attempted sexual communication with a child called 'Sammy Jo' on dates between February 10 and 15, 2022 - but denied a second similar offence involving 'Daisy May.'

Walker - formerly from Killyleagh but with a current address at Palentine Road in Blackpool - was back in court on Thursday where he had the second charge which he initially denied put to him again.

The now ex-Mourne and Down District councillor was then charged with attempting to sexually communicate with a child called 'Daisy May' on dates between February 10 and 23, 2022.

After the charge was put to him at Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, Walker replied 'guilty'.

Although no details regarding the charges emerged today, it is understood they arise from information supplied to the police by a paedophile hunter group.

Judge Geoffrey Miller KC noted that as Walker had now entered guilty pleas to both charges, a date for the plea hearing could be set.

A Probation Report will be compiled in England ahead of sentencing, which Judge Miller said would take place on June 22.

Addressing Walker - who appeared via a videolink in England - the Judge told him he needed to attend court in person on that date.

The former politician is already on the Sex Offenders Register due to his plea last month and he was released on continuing bail until June 22.

