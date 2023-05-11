Play Brightcove video

Sean Moore has spoken out on his decision to join up with Republic of Ireland under-19s.

The 17-year-old Cliftonville star, who is reportedly heading to West Ham in the summer, chose the Republic of Ireland under 19s over Northern Ireland U19s when called into both squads in March.

Moore has represented Northern Ireland at under-18 level, but when under-19 Republic of Ireland Manager Tom Mohan called Sean Moore into a training squad earlier this year he went along and really enjoyed it.

"I know the manager well now and everyone's been really welcoming, I text the other boys every day," Moore explained.

"A lot of boys I know have been offered to play for both countries and have chosen Northern Ireland.

"I decided I wanted to at least try the Republic, I'm still eligible for both and I feel like I've picked the Republic sure on the reason I wanted to and not get pressured into another decision."

Moore cleaned up the Young Player of the Year Awards for the season and helped Cliftonville secure a European play-off final against Glentoran this Saturday.

