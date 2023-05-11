Police are at the scene of a crash involving a Glider bus and a car in west Belfast.

It happened on the Andersonstown Road on Thursday morning.

They said there been no reports of injuries at this time.

In a tweet, Trafficwatch NI said the crash at the junction of the Andersonstown Road and Slievegallion Drive was causing local delays in the area.

They said the incident is passable in outer lane.

