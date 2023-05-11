The Public Prosecution Service is to appeal against a decision to granted bail to a high profile dissident republican.

In Londonderry Magistrates' Court, District Judge Barney McElholm released on bail Stephen Martin Murney, a father of three, from Derrybeg Terrace in Newry.

The 39-year-old appeared in court on Thursday charged with committing three offences linked to events during a dissident republican Easter Monday procession and rally in the Creggan area of Derry on April 10 of this year.

The charges alleged that defendant, in addressing the rally in the city cemetery, expressed an opinion or a belief supportive of the IRA in a reckless way, that he incited support for a proscribed organisation namely the IRA, and that he addressed a meeting, the purpose of which was to encourage support for the IRA.

Objecting to bail, a detective sergeant told the court that before the un-notified parade had started, police officers on duty at the scene came under a sustained petrol bomb attack by a group of youths, some of them children.

He said in a follow-up search after the violence, the police found four pipe bombs which they believed were to have used against police officers.

The detective sergeant said during his speech, which was recorded by the PSNI, the defendant at one stage clenched his fist and told the crowd of about 100 people "the important thing is to join the IRA".

Opposing bail the police witness said the defendant was a leading republican from Newry who had two relevant previous convictions and who had travelled abroad to attend conferences "of like minded people".

He said he believed there was a risk of the defendant "re-offending in a terrorist context" by continuing to encourage support for the IRA.

Applying for bail, defence barrister Michael Forde said the defendant had been at liberty for a month after the Easter Monday parade without any issue.

He said there were no forensics linking the defendant to either the petrol bombs thrown or the pipe bombs found.

Mr Forde said the defendant was the father of three young children - one of whom, his four years old son, required routine because of his autism.

Granting bail Mr McElholm said "in terms of hateful speeches I have heard worse from politicians across the water".

In relation to the parade, the judge commented: "In England the pantomime season is at Christmas. In this jurisdiction it seems to be all year round.

"It is not just Easter for this shower of clowns, it is not just the summer for this shower of clowns, it's all year round."

The defendant was released on his own bail of £750 and the case was adjourned until June 8.

As part of his bail conditions the defendant is banned from entering within the 30mph zone around Derry, banned from attending any political gathering of six people or more, banned from taking part in any un-notified parade or procession and he was further ordered to live only at his Derrybeg Terrace address in Newry.

