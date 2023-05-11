Northern Ireland house prices and sales are expected to rise over the next quarter, according to surveyors.

The latest residential market survey by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and Ulster Bank said it comes after a slowdown in April.

The report says surveyors here are more optimistic on the outlook when compared to the UK average for the next three months.

Meanwhile the 12-month outlook is also more optimistic, with both sales and prices expected to rise.

“The results of the latest survey point to perhaps more stability in the market with prices rising at modest rates and interest from buyers and sellers improving," said Samuel Dickey from RICS.

"With both sales and prices expected to edge upwards over the next number of months, it appears that surveyors are also more optimistic about the short-term outlook than they have been, particularly when compared to counterparts elsewhere in the UK.”

