Police have extended cordons in a north Belfast security alert.

Part of the Antrim Road has been partially closed due to the alert.

Further cordons are also now in place at Rosemount Gardens, Willowbank Gardens, Limestone Road and Hopefield Avenue.

"Please avoid the area at this time," police said.

Police said a suspicious object had been found in the area.

