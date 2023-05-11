Police are making enquiries after a number of dead foxes were found in Newtownards, Co Down.

They were reported in the Tower Road area earlier this week.

The PSNI says an ongoing inquiry is taking place into the circumstances to see if any offences have been committed.

They have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A oolice spokesperson said: " Police are currently making enquiries following the report of a number of dead foxes being found in the Tower Road area of Newtownards earlier this week.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances to determine if any offences have been committed.

"Where any member of the public suspects an animal has been unlawfully killed or harmed it should be reported to the PSNI immediately."

