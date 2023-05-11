Ticket prices for Irish Premiership matches are to increase by £1 next season.

The clubs have agreed with the NI Football League that the maximum price for a single match ticket will be £13 for adults and £9 for concessions at all league games during the 2023/24 campaign.

NIFL says the increase is needed due to rising “running costs for clubs”, and that “the necessary £1 nominal increase to single match tickets is balanced against the financial climate for supporters but is testament to the clubs for still being able to maintain such an amazing price for the entertainment and drama on offer.”

During the previous campaign, the league saw attendances rise by 10% with over 360,000 fans attending games.

On average 1,587 fans attended each match in the top division, marking a 92% increase in 10 years.

Cliftonville had the highest average stadium occupancy with 76% of Solitude filled for games, while Larne were second with 72% of tickets for games at Inver Park sold during the season.

The game with the biggest crowd was the battle of the ‘Big Two’ in October 2022, with 7,134 watching Linfield take on Glentoran.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.