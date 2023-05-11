Separate road crashes involving multiple vehicles have caused traffic disruption in Northern Ireland on Thursday morning.

Four vehicles were involved in a collision on the M2 motorway southbound in Belfast.

Traffic tail-backs were reported as far as Antrim Area Hospital, with delays expected until the incident has been cleared to the hard shoulder.

Meanwhile, police in Londonderry advised motorists of diversions following a four-vehicle collision at Newbuildings.

They are advised to avoid the Victoria Road area while officers and Ambulance Service crews attend the scene.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said a diversion is in place for city-bound traffic at the Clampernow Road.

