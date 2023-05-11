Play Brightcove video

'Troubles bill'

The Northern Ireland Troubles legacy Bill will have its final committee sitting in the House of Lords today, with a number of amendements set to be tabled.

The secretary of state described them as 'game-changing'.

The Bill proposes immunity for people accused of crimes during the Troubles, as long as they co-operate with a new truth recovery body.

It has been widely criticised by political parties, the Irish government and victims' groups.

'Interest rates'

The bank of England is expected to raise interest rates for a 12th consecutive time today.

The move will make it even more expensive to borrow, pushing banks to lift savings rates.

'Housing survey'

House prices and sales are expected to rise here over the next quarter, according to surveyors.

It comes after April saw a slight slow down in activity.

Overall, those working in house sales say the picture looks to be increasingly optimistic.

'Visitor numbers'

The number of people staying overnight in Northern Ireland from the Republic reached record levels last year.

More than one million visitors made a trip - a rise of over 50% on figures from 2019.

The amount spent by those making the cross-border journey also increased by over £200m.

