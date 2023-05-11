A viable pipe bomb type device has been found in a security alert on the Antrim Road in North Belfast.

Police and army bomb experts were at the scene for a number of hours after the suspicious object was discovered.

The device has since been made safe and has been taken away for further examination.

The Antrim Road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

The police have thanked the local community for their patience and understanding.

The PSNI are also appealing for anyone with any information to contact them on 101 using reference nubmer 878 of 11 /05/23.

