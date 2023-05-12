Police are investigating a report of suspicious approach to a teenage girl in south Belfast.

It happened in the Upper Malone Road area at around 12.20pm on Monday.

A police spokesperson said: "The man was described as being aged in his early 20s, short in height and of average build with brown hair and wearing blue jeans.

"Enquiries into this are ongoing and officers would appeal to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area or anyone with any information about this incident, to contact police on 101."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.