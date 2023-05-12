Dentistry services in Northern Ireland "face collapse" if planned cuts go ahead, the British Dental Association has warned.

The association has written to the Department of Health saying cuts to the dental budget will "devastate a service aready on the brink".

The open letter outlines "bleak evidence from the front line" of patients struggling to access NHS dentists, and of lengthy waiting lists.

It says morale among dentists has plummeted and claims the gap between Northern Ireland and other UK regions in pay is having a huge impact on recruitment.

Writing to Permanent Secretary Peter May, the BDA says: " If the axe falls on dentistry - indeed if there is a failure to provide needed investment - this service faces collapse.

"The price will be paid by patients across Northern Ireland."

The BDA says Michael O’Neill, head of general dental and ophthalmic services, wrote to dentists on 3 May that work is ongoing to secure savings and raise revenue across health budgets.

It says in the absence of government, it is calling on MLAs to "step up and protect the future of NHS dentistry across Northern Ireland".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.