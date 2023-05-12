Play Brightcove video

'Denistry cuts'

Dentistry services here face collapse if planned cuts go ahead.

That's the stark warning from the British Dental Assocation.

It's written to the Department of Health saying any budget cuts will devastate a service aready on the brink, with patients struggling to access NHS dentists, along with long waiting lists.

'Belfast alert'

A viable pipe bomb type device has been found in a security alert in north Belfast .

The Antrim Road was closed for a number of hours last night near Willowbank Gardens whilst the device was examined by army bomb experts.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

'Sun dangers'

The public health agency has started their campaign in rasing awarenss of the dangers of the sun.

They are working along side Cancer resrarch and are focusing on the need for UV protection in the UK climate with an aim of tackling the misconception that sun protection is rarely needed here.

'Balmoral Show'

It's day three of the Balmoral Show at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn with a mix of livestock displays, cooking demonstrations and live music.

Large crowds are expected with police urging those travelling to the show to allow extra time for their journey.

