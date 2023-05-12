Former Ireland international Paddy Jackson picked up the Top Points Scorer prize at the Premiership Rugby Awards after a successful season with London Irish.

He scored 205 points in his 20 appearances this season to help the Exiles finish fifth in the table – their highest placing for 14 years.

Jackson recorded 19-point hauls in victories over Newcastle Falcons and Saracens and was responsible for 17 of Irish’s 37 points in an impressive victory over Northampton Saints.

Overall, the 31-year-old fly-half exceeded double-figure hauls in 10 of his league games this campaign.

"I’m fortunate to be in a team who score a lot of tries and we get a lot of points, which has helped me win this award,” Jackson told Premiership Rugby.

"This season has brought a lot of hard work from the coaches, players and a lot of belief we can compete at the highest level. Now the target is to go one better next year and finish in the top four.

"We absolutely have the belief we can go far and we weren’t too far off top four this year.

"One more result goes our way and we’re in there, so it gives us that added confidence going into next year."

Jackson played for Ulster between 2011 and 2018, but had his contract with the province and the IRFU terminated that year after being acquitted of rape charges following a trial.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.