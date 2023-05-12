Play Brightcove video

Eurovision superfans are having "the best time ever" in Liverpool as the atmosphere continues to build ahead of the contest on Saturday.

This year's song contest is taking place in England on behalf of Ukraine, which had to pull out of hosting it due to the Russian invasion of the country.

While Ireland failed to make it to the final, Padraic Devlin is among the local fans enjoying the buzz, fun and friendship associated with Eurovision.

"This is my fifth contest," Padraic told UTV.

"The atmosphere is absolutely amazing, we arrived on Sunday and as the week progressed there's been more and more people arriving in Liverpool.

"It's a fun atmosphere and everyone's having the best time ever.

"The theme for this year is 'united by music' and I think we're all united as a fandom, supporting eachother's acts - the music is brilliant, the fun is electric

"There's a buzz, there's flags everywhere, people everywhere, excitement everywhere - it's joy unconfined."

