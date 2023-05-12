A law change has been urged to prevent a flood of compensation claims running into tens of millions of pounds as a result of court ruling in favour of former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams.

The Government has been called on in Parliament to take steps to block damages over a "technicality" during the use of internment at the height of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Mr Adams won a Supreme Court appeal in 2020 over historical convictions for two attempted prison breaks in Northern Ireland in the 1970s.

He was interned without trial in 1973 at Long Kesh internment camp, which was also known as the Maze prison.

The Supreme Court ruled Mr Adams' detention was unlawful because the interim custody order (ICO) used to initially detain him had not been "considered personally" by the then-secretary of state for Northern Ireland Willie Whitelaw.

This was despite a long-standing convention, known as the Carltona principle, where officials and ministers routinely act in the name of the secretary of state, who is ultimately responsible.

Mr Adam was subsequently denied a payout for the wrongful convictions when he applied for compensation from Stormont's Department of Justice.

But that decision was ruled unlawful by a High Court judge in Belfast last month, paving the way for Mr Adams' application to be reconsidered.

Speaking in Parliament, former Tory justice minister Lord Faulks said the Supreme Court had decided that the ICO "had not been validly made, notwithstanding the well-established Carltona principle".

He said: "The court appeared to be influenced by the momentousness of the decision to intern, and concluded that in all the circumstances it was Parliament's intention that the power... should be exercised by the secretary of state personally."

Pointing out the ruling had been met with "considerable surprise", the non-affiliated peer added: "A significant concern was expressed that the consequence of the decision was that Adams and perhaps many others would seek compensation for what was essentially a technical matter on the basis that they had been deprived of their liberty unlawfully."

Pressing for a change to the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill to address the issue, Lord Faulks said: "This amendment seeks to overturn the decision of the Supreme Court. It does not revive any criminal conviction quashed, as with Adams's attempted escape from prison, but it does prevent any damages being recovered where the only basis for claims is the Adams technicality."

He added: "It represents an opportunity to put right an erroneous decision and prevent unmeritorious claims being pursued. Just as importantly, it would restore the well-understood and important Carltona principle to its proper place."

Conservative peer Lord Sandhurst, a retired QC and former chairman of the Bar Council, said: "This amendment does not overturn the acquittal, which was founded on a Supreme Court decision, but it will ensure that damages should not flow."

Former Labour MP Baroness Hoey said: "This amendment is crucial to ensuring that people in Northern Ireland feel confident that the injustice of people getting compensation for an administrative error is going to be dealt with."

Former civil service chief and independent crossbencher Lord Butler of Brockwell said: "I submit that the Government are entitled to protect themselves from having to pay compensation from the public purse for what is not an injustice but a procedural glitch."

Tory peer Lord Howell of Guildford, who was a Northern Ireland minister in the early 1970s, said: "Was there really a procedural glitch? No one knows. It was never discussed, and yet here we are with the prospect of millions of pounds being claimed on the basis of a judgment that appears to be based on sand - on nothing.

"This is a very serious matter. It is a dangerous and costly matter. It may encourage many more difficult feelings at a time when - heaven knows - the whole balance and fragility of Northern Ireland is once again in question."

Former DUP deputy leader Lord Dodds of Duncairn said: "The Carltona principle has been embedded in British political life for many decades, and the prospect that tens of millions of pounds could be spent in compensation for some technicality, at a time when we are struggling to fund vital services in Northern Ireland, will cause outrage on all sides there. Nobody will support this."

Responding, Northern Ireland Office minister Lord Caine said: "I am very aware of the issues being raised following the Supreme Court ruling. It has been brought back into focus following a court judgment in the past few days and I am aware of its importance."

He added: "I cannot give a definitive response today, but I do commit to discussing it further before report and possibly returning to this when the Bill comes back on report."

