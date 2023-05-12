A man wanted in the Republic of Ireland has been arrested at Belfast International Airport attempting to travel to Spain.

The operation on Thursday (11 May) involved the PSNI’s International Policing Unit working with An Gardaí Síochána and officers from Antrim Local Policing Team.

The 28-year-old is wanted on suspicion of hijacking and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was detained on an Irish extradition warrant and appeared before Belfast Extradition Court later the same day and remanded in custody.

Sergeant Davey, from the International Policing Unit said: “The subject in this case might have thought that by booking a flight from a different jurisdiction would help him evade or avoid detection.

“Unfortunately for him he failed to factor in the close international collaboration efforts with law enforcement partners to identify and apprehend wanted fugitives wherever they may be hiding out.

“This arrest shows our continued determination and commitment to work with international partners to effectively tackle criminality and bring those involved to justice.”

