Two men have been assaulted by a gang believed to be armed with a baseball bat and a crowbar in Newry.

The pair, aged in their 20s, were attacked outside a house in the Cleary Crescent area just before 11am on Sunday 23 April.

One man was taken to hospital with a suspected broken ankle.

Police said two men "attended for voluntary interview in relation to the investigation, which remains ongoing".

A spokesperson added: “Shortly after 11am, it was reported that a number of males assaulted two men in their 20s outside a house in the area.

"It is believed that a baseball bat and a crowbar were used during the assault.

"The men then made off in a dark green BMW car following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information, or who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the assault to contact detectives on 101."

