Police confirmed they investigated "a number of incidents" following allegations of domestic abuse made by the wife of Derry GAA manager Rory Gallagher.

Files were submitted to the Public Prosecution Service, however, prosecutors found there was not enough evidence to take the matter to court.

In a statement, the PPS said it received two investigation files from the PSNI in January 2022 and June 2022.

"All the available evidence in these two files was considered in line with the PPS Code for Prosecutors," the PPS said.

"It was determined that there was insufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction for any offence in relation to any individual.

"Decisions not to prosecute any individual issued in January 2022 and September 2022."

It is understood An Garda Síochána has engaged with an individual involved, but no formal complaint has been received.

On Thursday, Rory Gallagher issued a statement following allegations of domestic abuse made by his estranged wife saying the matter has been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities.

In a statement issued through a solicitor, Rory Gallagher he said he had been made aware of the post "in which she has made a number of very serious allegations against me".

"Our marriage broke down over four years ago," he said in the statement.

"Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time.

"Allegations against me have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities.

He said his focus over the past four years had been on his children.

"I have left this matter in the hands of my legal team and ask that the privacy of our family is respected at this time," he added.

"I will not be making any further public comment on this matter."

Nicola Gallagher's social media post earlier this week was widely shared and commented on by a number of prominent public figures, including politicians.

Derry GAA, in a statement said it "condemns all forms of domestic violence".

"We encourage anyone who has experienced domestic violence to report it to the relevant authorities immediately," the organisation said.

Derry are to play Armagh in the Ulster football final on Saturday.

Mr Gallagher is one of the most prominent figures in the GAA. He won the Ulster title with Derry last year and the McKenna cup this year. He led Derry to promotion from division two to division one.

He played for Fermanagh and was assistant coach to Jim McGuinness in Donegal's all-Ireland winning campaign in 2012.

Ulster GAA provincial secretary and chief executive Brian McAvoy added: "While we cannot comment or make judgement on any specific allegation or allegations, Ulster GAA does not condone any form of domestic violence. We are proud to have joined with White Ribbon NI in pledging to never commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women.

"We encourage and support anyone who has been a victim of such abuse not to suffer in silence but to avail of the statutory and voluntary support services that are available in the community."

