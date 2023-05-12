The SDLP has withdrawn a candidate less than a week before the 2023 local government elections in Northern Ireland.

The party has ended its campaign in the in the Bann DEA of Causeway Coast and Glens Council and is no longer endorsing a candidate following the suspension of Ryan Barkley’s membership.

However, as the deadline for withdrawals has already passed, Mr Barkley will still appear on the ballot

An SDLP Spokesperson said: “The SDLP has withdrawn its candidate in the Bann DEA of Causeway Coast and Glens Council and suspended Ryan Barkley from party membership pending the results of an internal investigation.”

The party says it will be making no further comment on the matter.

The announcement came just hours after the party's manifesto launch.

