Friday 12 May 2023 at 8:29am

Police are dealing with a security alert in Co Londonderry.

It follows a report of a suspicious object in the Point Road area of Magilligan on Friday.

A road closure and cordons are in place.

A police spokesperson said: "Motorists and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

"A further update will be provided in due course."

