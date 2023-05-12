Police attend security alert in Magilligan after report of suspicious object
Police are dealing with a security alert in Co Londonderry.
It follows a report of a suspicious object in the Point Road area of Magilligan on Friday.
A road closure and cordons are in place.
A police spokesperson said: "Motorists and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.
"A further update will be provided in due course."
