A man armed with a weapon hijacked a parked car in Newtownards in what has been described as a "terrifying experience".

It happened on Ann Street in the town at 11.20pm on Friday 12 May.

The owner of the car was approached by the armed attacker who demanded he get out of the car and hand it over along with his mobile.

While running from the scene, the victim was tripped by the attacker before handing over his phone.

The suspect then got into the car and drove off.

The vehicle was later found in Clanmorris Square in Bangor.

Police have described the incident as a "terrifying experience for the victim".

